Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs corned-beef brisket 

Onion

Several pieces bacon

1 head cabbage

2 carrots

Rosemary

Parsley

2 tbsp butter

½ cup milk

2 tbsp stone ground mustard

½ cup chicken Stock

2 tbsp flour

Corned beef:

Place brisket in crock pot with one cup water

Cover and cook on high 4-6 hours

Cabbage:

Chop cabbage into large bites

Place in saucepan with carrots and cup of water

Cover and steam

Cook bacon and onions 

Add bacon and onions to cabbage and carrots

Roux:

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Do not let brown.

Add mustard and stir until incorporated

Add the flour and stir until smooth. Cook gently just until it has turned a slightly lighter color as the roux has started to cook.

Add the milk and stock gradually, in batches. Stir with whisk until incorporated

Serve corned-beef brisket with cabbage, mashed potatoes and roux

Enjoy, and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

