Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe
Ingredients:
2 lbs corned-beef brisket
Onion
Several pieces bacon
1 head cabbage
2 carrots
Rosemary
Parsley
2 tbsp butter
½ cup milk
2 tbsp stone ground mustard
½ cup chicken Stock
2 tbsp flour
Corned beef:
Place brisket in crock pot with one cup water
Cover and cook on high 4-6 hours
Cabbage:
Chop cabbage into large bites
Place in saucepan with carrots and cup of water
Cover and steam
Cook bacon and onions
Add bacon and onions to cabbage and carrots
Roux:
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Do not let brown.
Add mustard and stir until incorporated
Add the flour and stir until smooth. Cook gently just until it has turned a slightly lighter color as the roux has started to cook.
Add the milk and stock gradually, in batches. Stir with whisk until incorporated
Serve corned-beef brisket with cabbage, mashed potatoes and roux
Enjoy, and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
