Great wine, delicious food, good company and incredible views – does that sound like the makings of a dream dinner, or what? From May to December, one local chef hosts dozens of these feast on different properties throughout Oregon. Molly caught up with Chef Pascal Chureau at King’s Raven Winery to talk about the celebrations.
The King’s Raven Winery dinner takes place June 15.
To learn more about the dinners: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/field-amp-vine-events-12898157486
