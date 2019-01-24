Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. Why not celebrate a whole weekend full of Valentine’s fun? In Washington County, 12 wineries, two restaurants and an alpaca farm are taking part in the 8th annual Valentine’s Wine Loop. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Ardiri Winery to learn about all there is to love this year.
To learn more about the Valentine’s Wine Loop: http://www.ardiriwine.com/valentine/
