This month, Portland is raising a glass to cognac with the Cognac Classic Crawl. Two of Portland’s top bartenders, Adam Robinson of Deadshot and Robbie Wilson of Botanist, join Molly Riehl live in studio to learn more about the month-long event and what makes cognac such a celebrated spirit.
To purchase your Cognac Classic Crawl passport: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/portland-cognac-classic-crawl-2019-tickets-69748340163
