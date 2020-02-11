Valentine’s day is Friday, and we’re celebrating in a major way – with five weddings! We’ll be broadcasting live from Ilani Casino Resort, as we watch five lucky couples tie the knot. Ahead of the big day, Molly Riehl heads to Ridgefield to learn about the many ways you can say, “I do” at Ilani.
For more information about Ruben Studdard: https://ilaniresort.com/events-and-promotions/schedule-of-events/ruben-studdard-0214.html
