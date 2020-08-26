Celebrating National Dog Day with Oregon Humane Society

Do you have a little fur baby that you love spoiling rotten? Well, good news! Today there is another excuse to celebrate them, it's National Dog Day.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Laura Klink of the Oregon Humane Society to learn some new tips and how you can give back to your local shelters and rescues on this special day.
If you want to celebrate locally, Wildwood Saloon in Portland is hosting a National Dog Day event today from 10:0 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., where they will be selling their famous Wildwood bandanas, and 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to OHS.
LINK: https://www.facebook.com/events/wildwood-saloon/national-dog-day-at-ww/297254968359779/
