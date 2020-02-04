The Willamette Valley is known and loved for its wine, and part of what makes that wine so special is the people behind it.

The Willamette Valley is known and loved for its wine, and part of what makes that wine so special is the people behind it. Today, we kick off a year-long series with Chehalem Winery, learning about the roots and stories behind one of Oregon’s most important wineries.

To learn more about Chehalem Winery: https://www.chehalemwines.com/

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.