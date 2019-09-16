Tekka Bar has been on a roll since it opened in Downtown Portland this spring. During the month of September, the handroll and sake hotspot is getting by with a little help from a friend. Famed Chef Chris Cosentino stops by MORE with Tekka’s Peter Carrillo to talk about the surf and turf roll making an appearance this month.
To learn more about Tekka Bar: https://tekkabar.com/
