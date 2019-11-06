For more than a decade, James Beard winner Chef Gabriel Rucker has been offering incredible food to restaurant goers in Portland.
Now, the culinary rock star is serving his community in another way. Molly Riehl stops by Le Pigeon to hear how he’s offering a bridge to sobriety for those in the industry through the support group, Ben’s Friends.
To learn more about Ben’s Friends: https://www.bensfriendshope.com/
To follow the Bird Dog Run Club on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/birddogrunclub/?hl=en
