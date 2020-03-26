Chef Gabriel Rucker offers bridge to sobriety, as industry suffers

(KPTV) - As communities work to stop the spread of COVID-19, the hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit. It’s an industry already prone to substance abuse, sparking fears that this crisis could be a tipping point for many. One local industry giant, though, is doing his part to help.
James Beard winner and co-owner of Canard and Le Pigeon, Chef Gabriel Rucker, has been sober for nearly seven years, and for the past year, he’s been offering a bridge to sobriety for others in his industry through the local chapter of the national support group, Ben’s Friends.
With social distancing measures currently in place, the weekly, in-person meetup has had to adjust. Molly Riehl speaks with Chef Gabe to hear how he’s going digital, as well as his message of hope for others.
Ben’s Friends Zoom meetings take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
For Zoom call information: zoom.us/j/241602656
To follow the local chapter of Ben’s Friends: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FpRBjhq-9/
To learn more about Ben’s Friends: https://www.bensfriendshope.com/
