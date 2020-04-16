Chef Johnny Nunn launches non-profit Chez Quarantine to feed hospital workers

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit during this health crisis, but that hasn’t stopped those in the industry from taking care of others. Molly Riehl speaks with local restaurant owner Chef Johnny Nunn about his new non-profit, Chez Quarantine, and how he shifted gears to help feed healthcare heroes.
To learn more about Chez Quarantine: http://verdigrisrestaurant.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.