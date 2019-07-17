To say Chef Justin Woodward knows food is a bit of an understatement. The James Beard-nominated Executive Chef of Castagna is one of the most highly regarded chefs on the West Coast. He doesn’t just begin his masterpieces in the kitchen, though. Chef Justin shows Molly Riehl the magic he mak…

To say Chef Justin Woodward knows food is a bit of an understatement. The James Beard-nominated Executive Chef of Castagna is one of the most highly regarded chefs on the West Coast. He doesn’t just begin his masterpieces in the kitchen, though. Chef Justin shows Molly Riehl the magic he makes out in Castagna’s garden.

To learn more about Castagna’s new Explorative Dinner Series: https://www.castagnarestaurant.com/restaurantmenu

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.