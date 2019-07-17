To say Chef Justin Woodward knows food is a bit of an understatement. The James Beard-nominated Executive Chef of Castagna is one of the most highly regarded chefs on the West Coast. He doesn’t just begin his masterpieces in the kitchen, though. Chef Justin shows Molly Riehl the magic he makes out in Castagna’s garden.
To learn more about Castagna’s new Explorative Dinner Series: https://www.castagnarestaurant.com/restaurantmenu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.