When news broke that Nicolas Cage was filming a movie in Oregon about a truffle hunter and his pig, many in the restaurant industry thought it was based on the life of Chef Karl Holl. It’s not, but the chef behind Spӓtzle and Speck is so well-known for his foraging abilities, we asked him to show us what life was like as a mushroom hunter.
To learn more about Spӓtzle and Speck: https://www.spatzleandspeck.com/
To learn more about Park Avenue Fine Wines: https://parkavenuewines.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.