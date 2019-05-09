Earlier this year, a Portland staple found a new home. Mother’s Bistro moved from its original Downtown location to a larger space in the Embassy Suites. For those nostalgic for the original spot – you don’t have to miss it! It’s now Mother’s Velvet Lounge & Café, and it’s filled with the same motherly love.
Mother’s Velvet Lounge Tabasco/Cheddar Grits
Makes 4-6 servings
3 ½ cups water
3 ½ cups whole milk
2 cups stoneground grits/polenta
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon white pepper
¾ cup sharp cheddar cheese
1/8 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon Tabasco (about 8 dashes)
8 ounces cold, cubed butter
1 ½ tablespoon kosher salt
Combine water and milk in a small saucepan on medium-high heat. Bring to a high simmer (just starting to bubble)
Whisk in grits
Stir every minute seconds to ensure grits don’t stick.
Once 75% of your liquid has cooked out (about 5-7 minutes), turn heat off and allow to sit for 5 minutes. The grits will soak up another 15-20% of remaining liquid while resting.
Add paprika, white pepper, and cheeses. Stir until completely incorporated.
Add Tabasco and butter. Whisk until fully incorporated.
Mother’s Velvet Lounge Shrimp Mixture for Shrimp and Grits
Makes 4-6 servings
1 pound wild gulf shrimp (16/20 count)
1 1/2 cups cooked, chopped bacon
3 cups sliced button mushrooms
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup sliced green onions
4 cups raw spinach
½ cup white wine
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
½ cup melted butter
Heat a large saute pan over high heat. Turn the heat down to medium, add the butter and then add the shrimp (the butter doesn’t have to be completely melted, as long as the pan is hot).
Season shrimp with black pepper and stir to cook shrimp evenly. Do not add salt. The bacon is salty enough for this dish.
Once the shrimp are almost cooked, add bacon and garlic. Cook while stirring for a few minutes.
Add mushroom sand cook until mushrooms begin to cook down and sweat (about 3-5 minutes)
Stir in the green onions and spinach.
Once the spinach starts to wilt, add the white wine and lemon juice.
Allow liquid to cook out and serve on top of Tabasco/Cheddar Grits.
Makes 4-6 servings
