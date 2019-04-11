The popularity of pop-up restaurants is growing, but one local spot is doing something less temporary. Dame Collective has launched a chefs-in-residence program, allowing two restaurant concepts to split the gorgeous space.
Thursday through Saturday, a butchery shop and restaurant called Pasture takes over.
Sunday through Wednesday, Chef Patrick McKee uses the space to pay tribute to his Italian mother. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with the beloved chef to talk about food, family and Estes.
To learn more about Dame, Estes and Pasture: http://www.damerestaurant.com/
