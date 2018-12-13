One of the giants of Portland’s restaurant scene just opened his fifth spot. Chef Vitaly Paley’s Rosa Rosa is located in the Dossier Hotel downtown. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Chef Paley and Rosa Rosa’s Executive Chef Kenny Giambalvo to learn more about the heart behind the new hotspot.
Chef Vitaly Paley serves food from the heart at Rosa Rosa
