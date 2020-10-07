MORE's Spencer Thomas talks with Chehalem Winery’s Dave Rice about the sustainability practices that Chehalem utilize in the production of their wine. He also talks about the solar array that powers the winery as well as the sustainable viticulture that they utilize with regards to how they water its crops.
More info: https://www.chehalemwines.com/
