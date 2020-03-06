Meet the maker of the organic and local CBD Bath and Beauty Line, Cherry River.

When one Oregon couple teamed up to create handmade products for their friends and family, they realized they had a gift that was in-demand. The Dalles couple soon created Cherry River, as a CBD Bath and Beauty line to provide fun and healing products. To learn more, visit https://www.cherryriver.net/

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.