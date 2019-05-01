The local non-profit Chess for Success offers free chess sets, chess instruction and tournaments for more than 3,000 local kids in the Portland area. More spoke with kids and adults involved in the program ahead of this year’s Game Changer Luncheon, benefitting Chess for Success. The luncheon is Thursday, May 2nd at the Portland Hilton from noon to 1 pm. More’s Stephanie Kralevich will be the emcee of the event. For more information on Chess for Success, you can log onto: https://www.chessforsuccess.org/
Chess for Success empowers thousands of local students through the game of chess
