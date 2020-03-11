Stephanie visits Collective Kitchen in Hillsboro for community cooking classes.

Some things are just better when shared with others, that was the sentiment behind Collective Kitchen in Hillsboro. Champion of Chopped TV Show, Mindy Simmons opened the community kitchen with the idea to bring people together while learning to cook. Stephanie Domurat stopped by to learn more about her classes and their Pi Day pie classes. For more information, visit https://www.collectivekitchen.net/

