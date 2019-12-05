The best way to spread Christmas cheer is making your way to Downtown Portland. For the second year, the Christmas-themed pop-up Miracle has taken over Bacchus Bar in the lobby of Hotel Vintage. Molly Riehl stops takes us to the twinkly, tinsel-y, temporary wonderland.
To learn more about Miracle at Bacchus Bar: https://www.hotelvintage-portland.com/downtown-portland-restaurants/bacchus-bar/
