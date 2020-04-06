(KPTV) - As the world stands still in many ways, social service organizations, like the Boys and Girls Club, are still working to provide vital resources to families.
The non-profit in Portland has now been given a donation to help support their efforts, by a big player in the Sports world. Stephanie Domurat spoke with the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Portland to learn more about their recent donation from Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum.
For more information on their virtual services and food boxes for families, or to donate, visit https://bgcportland.org/
