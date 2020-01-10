While Oregon is well-known for its craft beer scene, the roots of brew history have their ties in Washington. Stephanie Domurat stopped by Clark County Historical Museum to see their newest exhibit, “History A-Brewin”. The new event opens Friday, January 17th and kicks off at the Kiggins Theatre History on Tap session on January 16th. Learn all about brewing history of the Northwest and test your knowledge at the live event. For more information head to http://www.cchmuseum.org/history-a-brewin/ or https://www.kigginstheatre.com/movies/history-on-tap/.
Clark County Museum Opens Brew History Exhibit
