They’re functional and fun and they’re warming the hands and hearts of people all over the country. Stephanie Domurat visited the studio of PDX Softgoods to learn about their clever and custom-made drink holders that are oh-so-Portland. If you’re looking for a gift idea that’s both personal and unique, she’s found the perfect thing. For more information about PDX Softgoods, visit: http://www.pdxsoftgoods.com/
Clever, Colorful and Sewn with Love
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.