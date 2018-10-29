When is chocolate not just chocolate? When it's made by Sebastian Cisneros. The local chocolatier has been upping Portland's cacao game for years with his bars of Ecuadorian chocolate. Now he has a brick-and-mortar to show off his chocolatey treasures. MORE's Molly Riehl has the story from Cloudforest.
To learn more about Sebastian and Cloudforest: https://cloudforest.shop/
