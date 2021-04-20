Co. Protect has been named the pioneer in Branded Protective Equipment for the NBA, MLB, MLS, and many more. With a mission to "renew a deep sense of community with the use of unique and fun designs that ensure safety," the company has rolled out its newest line of KN95 masks equipped for people of all ages.
MORE's Spencer Thomas caught up with 20-year sports Veteran, and Co-Founder, Tom Penn, who previously worked as the Assistant General Manager for the Portland Trail Blazers, about the company's startup and goal to help you "mask up and protect what you love."
If you want to wear masks that support your favorite sports teams, click here.
