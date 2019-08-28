Oregon is a place full of adventure, whether it’s adventures on the coast, adventures in the mountains or urban adventures right in the Rose City. One Troutdale company is offering a high-flying adventure over our great state, and it’s really taking off. Molly Riehl stopped by the Troutdale airport to learn more about Envi Adventures.
To learn more about Envi Adventures: https://www.enviadventures.com/
To follow Envi Adventures on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enviadventures/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.