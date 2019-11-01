He’s one of the funniest guys in the business – and definitely the smoothest. Actor, comedian, writer and producer JB Smoove is known for his roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” among many others. He joins Molly Riehl live on the MORE set to talk about his career and his show at Revolution Hall tonight.
For ticket information: https://www.revolutionhall.com/e/jb-smoove-72305243931/
