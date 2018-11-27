Matt Braunger grew up in Portland but is now an actor-comedian based in Los Angeles. He has had stand-up comedy specials on Netflix and Amazon and also had a role in Fox's hit sketch comedy series MADtv. Matt will be performing his live stand-up act at the Aladdin Theater on Friday, December 21st at 8 pm. Tickets are available at: https://www.aladdin-theater.com/event/1749967-matt-braunger-portland/
Comedy star Matt Braunger performing live in Portland 12/21
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
