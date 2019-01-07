Portland native Simon Gibson got his big break in Hollywood with a role in the Amazon stand-up comedy series "Inside Jokes." Simon is in his hometown this week and will be performing live at Helium Comedy Club this Wednesday.  To learn more about Simon Gibson, log onto:  https://www.simongibsoncomedy.com/

