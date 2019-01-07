Portland native Simon Gibson got his big break in Hollywood with a role in the Amazon stand-up comedy series "Inside Jokes." Simon is in his hometown this week and will be performing live at Helium Comedy Club this Wednesday. To learn more about Simon Gibson, log onto: https://www.simongibsoncomedy.com/
Comedy star Simon Gibson, a Portland native, to perform live at Helium this Wednesday
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.