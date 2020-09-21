Communities come together to aid Upper McKenzie Volunteer Firefighters who lost homes in Holiday Farm Fire

As the Oregon wildfires continue to ravish through local communities, many have lost homes including those putting their lives on the line to fight fires and mitigate damage. Chief Christina Rainbow Plews of Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District, and half a dozen of her district volunteers were among those community members who lost everything while they were out saving lives.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas spoke with Kiger Plews, Chief Rainbow’s son, and a local store owner, who tells us how the community is banding together to help give back what they’ve lost.
If you want to help aid those volunteer firefighters, click here.
