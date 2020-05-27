Consignment store Pacific Holiday opens its doors to customers

Some local businesses are starting to open their doors to customers. What does safe and socially distanced shopping look like? Molly Riehl stopped by a consignment store in NE Portland to find out.
Pacific Holiday opened just six months before the pandemic hit, but it quickly became a special place for its customers.
Owner Allyson Medeles tells Molly those customers stepped up in a big way to support the store during the current health crisis.
To learn more about Pacific Holiday: https://www.pacificholidaypdx.com/
