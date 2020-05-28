Content king Michael James Schneider creates “Social Distancing” series on IGTV

Local artist Michael James Schneider is no stranger to going viral on social media – known for his boyfriend made out of wine boxes and memes he creates out of balloon letters. Recently, Michael has been getting attention for a new project on Instagram.
Molly Riehl speaks with the artist about his new IGTV series, “Social Distancing.”
To follow Michael on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blcksmth/?hl=en
To watch the Puppets and Queen’s Facebook Live event tonight: https://www.facebook.com/events/920074741774399/
