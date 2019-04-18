Coffee, surf and beer is a winning combination at Cosube in NE Portland. The shop offers craft coffee, microbrews, surfboards and a wide selection of surf gear. Owner Alex Morris spoke to MORE about why Cosube is a hotspot among surfers and non-surfers alike. For more information, log onto: http://www.cosube.com/
COSUBE offers coffee, surfing gear and beer in NE Portland
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.