In the world of comic books, there is no bigger power couple than Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction. Later this month, fans will get the chance to meet the dynamic duo and learn about their creative process. Molly Riehl met up with the creative couple to hear more about this year’s Cre8con.
To learn more about Cre8con: https://cre8con.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.