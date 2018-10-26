During the holiday season, spirits are high, but so are stress levels. Each year, the Oregon Humane Society offers an adorable way for people to cuddle that stress away. It’s called the Snuggle Express, and it offers benefits for employees, bosses and OHS animals.
This year’s Snuggle Express hits the road December 11 and 12. Businesses have until November 26 to sign up.
For more information: https://www.oregonhumane.org/get-involved/events/snuggle-express/
