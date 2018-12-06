One of the titans of modern cuisine was in Portland this week. Michelin-starred Chef Albert Adrià came to town for a new program called, “Meet the Chef.” MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with the celebrated Spanish chef about the event, his thoughts on Portland and what’s next for the culinary icon.
To learn more about Meet the Chef: https://www.meethechef.com/
