Portland isn’t just paradise for beer lovers – it’s a mecca for beer makers, too. Danish brewing giant Mikkeller just popped up in Portland to see if it’s a good fit for the next permanent location, and it’s not the only world-class name testing the waters here. Molly stopped by the pop-up to meet with Chef Shaun and Jamie King, the husband-wife dream team running the show, and to hear their plans for the Rose City.
To learn more about the Mikkeller Pop-up: https://www.instagram.com/mikkellerportland/?hl=en
