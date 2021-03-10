Darcelle is taking her show to the drive-in. For three days Darcelle is hosting the Darcelle XV’s Drag Drive-in experience at Zidell Yards. The Las Vegas-style cabaret promises – Glitz, Glam and Comedy. To get your tickets to the show running April 9th – 11th click here.
Darcelle and Poison Waters talk to More about their new show “Darcelle XV’s Drag Drive-in”
