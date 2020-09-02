Darcelle XV Showplace hosts first Drag Queen brunch in it’s 53 years of existence this Sunday

Your Sunday is about to get a little more rowdy thanks to Darcelle XV Showplace. The iconic Poison Waters, and Alexis Campbell Starr will host a Sunday Funday Brunch starting this Sunday, September 6th.
They’re ready to shake things up a bit and bring the community back together in a safe, socially distant environment. MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Poison Waters to learn more about what the show will look like for brunch goers.
Eight performers will be present, taking the stage performing single or duet numbers, including celebrity impersonations, modern music and old classics.
The $20.00 ticket price will include a plated brunch to go along with the show. You must call Darcelle’s XV Showplace to make reservations. LINK: https://www.darcellexv.com/
