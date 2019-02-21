Pop-up dinners are one of the biggest trends in the Portland restaurant industry. The temporary events allow local chefs to hone in on their skills and creativity. You know what notion crossed one chef’s mind? A Grateful Dead-themed pop-up. Molly Riehl stopped by Olympia Oyster Bar where Che…

Pop-up dinners are one of the biggest trends in the Portland restaurant industry. The temporary events allow local chefs to hone in on their skills and creativity. You know what notion crossed one chef’s mind? A Grateful Dead-themed pop-up. Molly Riehl stopped by Olympia Oyster Bar where Chef Mike Aldridge is doing just that on February 25.

To learn more about the “Dead of Winter” event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dead-of-winter-a-celebration-of-pnw-food-and-the-grateful-dead-tickets-56459457758

