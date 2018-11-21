Are you planning to start decking your halls this Friday? Are you trying to decorate a small space? MORE’s Molly Riehl went to the Portland Nursery to see how they’re embracing heights this holiday season.
Happy Valley Garden Club Christmas Tree Fire Retardant:
Mix together
3 tablespoons Borax
3 tablespoons Epson salt
3 tablespoons liquid Dish soap
To 1 Gallon of warm water
Gently stir
You can use a large spray bottle to cover your branches or tree.
Bring inside after they dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.