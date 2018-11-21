Are you planning to start decking your halls this Friday? Are you trying to decorate a small space? MORE’s Molly Riehl went to the Portland Nursery to see how they’re embracing heights this holiday season.

Happy Valley Garden Club Christmas Tree Fire Retardant:

Mix together

3 tablespoons Borax

3 tablespoons Epson salt

3 tablespoons liquid Dish soap

To 1 Gallon of warm water 

Gently stir 

You can use a large spray bottle to cover your branches or tree.

Bring inside after they dry.

