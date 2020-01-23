A local artist is honoring her late father, a cartoonist, with a clever Instagram account called, “Deep Thoughts, by Andy.” Hayley Cassatt draws thought bubbles above her cat Andy in the front window of their home. Molly Riehl stops by to hear the sweet story behind the deep, punny thoughts.
To follow Deep Thoughts, by Andy: https://www.instagram.com/deepthoughtsbyandy/?hl=en
To see Hayley’s Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hayleycassatt
