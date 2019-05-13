A local organization working to make the world a greener place has transformed a local Boys & Girls Club. Depave takes paved-over areas like parking lots and turns them into green spaces. Molly Riehl saw the results of one transformation at the Inukai Family Boys & Girls Club in Hillsboro.
To learn more about Depave: https://depave.org/
To learn more about the Inukai Family Boys & Girls Club: https://bgcportland.org/inukai/
