A local organization working to make the world a greener place has transformed a local Boys & Girls Club. Depave takes paved-over areas like parking lots and turns them into green spaces. Molly Riehl saw the results of one transformation at the Inukai Family Boys & Girls Club in Hillsboro.

To learn more about Depave: https://depave.org/

To learn more about the Inukai Family Boys & Girls Club: https://bgcportland.org/inukai/

