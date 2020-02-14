You don’t need an excuse to enjoy the best food and wine Oregon has to offer, but we have a good one! The Classic Wines Auction is hosting its spring Winemaker Dinners, pairing local chefs with Oregon winemakers. Alex Fullerton of Fullerton Wines stops by the studio to tell us more.
For more information on the Winemaker Dinners: https://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com/list
To learn more about Fullerton Wines: https://fullertonwines.com/
