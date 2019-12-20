Need a new show to watch over Christmas break? A new Disney Plus series called “Pick of the Litter” follows six dogs on their journey to becoming guide dogs with Guide Dogs for the Blind, a nonprofit that has a campus in Boring, Oregon. GDB ambassadors visited Molly Riehl to tell us more about the series.
To learn more about Guide Dogs for the Blind: https://www.guidedogs.com/pickofthelitter
