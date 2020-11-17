In a time when Covid-19 is keeping us physically apart from our family and friends, a group of local businesses have come together under one roof to promote wellness for the body and mind. Diva Den, in Southwest Portland, houses a group of local fitness and health experts in massage therapy, cycling, Martial Arts, and so much more.
Due to the Governors freeze order that starts Wednesday, November 18th, Diva Den will be live streaming dance and fitness classes online for the allotted 4 weeks.
To learn more about how you can get your fitness on, click here.
