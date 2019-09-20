They spent six seasons wooing audiences with their English etiquette. Now the cast of “Downton Abbey” is taking on the silver screen, bringing their stories of butlers and banquets to the theater. Molly Riehl spoke with the man who brought the Crawleys and their staff to life, Lord Julian Fellowes, to learn more about “Downton Abbey” the movies.
“Downton Abbey’s” creator cordially invites you to see the film
