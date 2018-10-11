It seems plastic straws are quickly going out of style. How do you make reusable straws a practical replacement? Make them fashionable. MORE’s Molly Riehl takes a look at the local company, Dräenk, which is helping solve the plastic straw crisis one trendy necklace at a time.
To learn more about Dräenk: https://www.draenk.com/
