Chefs Patrick McKee of Estes at Dame and Matt Sigler of Il Solito visit Molly Riehl to tell us how they’re teaming up to bring back the Sunday Suppers of their childhoods.
For reservations: https://resy.com/cities/pdx/dame?date=2019-10-24&seats=2
Chefs Patrick McKee of Estes at Dame and Matt Sigler of Il Solito visit Molly Riehl to tell us how they’re teaming up to bring back the Sunday Suppers of their childhoods.
For reservations: https://resy.com/cities/pdx/dame?date=2019-10-24&seats=2
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.